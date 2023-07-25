Panthers players arrive for training camp

The Carolina Panthers arrived in Spartanburg Tuesday ahead of training camp for the 2023 season, and hope springs eternal for Charlotte's NFL franchise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers arrived on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg Tuesday ahead of training camp for the 2023 season.

It's been a busy offseason for Charlotte's NFL franchise and there's plenty of reason for optimism among Panthers fans, players, executives and coaches. From trading up to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall to hiring veteran coach Frank Reich and an NFC South full of teams trying to rebuild, many people believe there's a real chance the Panthers will find themselves battling for a playoff spot this season.

Players started showing up around 9 a.m. and several of them addressed reporters gathered outside the facility. Some of the players who spoke were tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Bryce Young also stopped by to take a few questions before his first NFL training camp.

Horn is healthy

Cornerback Jaycee Horn says he's feeling 100% and ready to go after he suffered a foot injury during offseason training. Horn, who was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021, also missed significant time with a broken foot during his rookie campaign. He didn't get into details about his rehab but simply said he's fully healthy for camp.

"These are the days that matter," Horn said about camp, telling reporters there's a huge opportunity to win the NFC South.

Bryce Young embraces the challenge

When you're a Heisman winner and No. 1 overall draft pick, you can't be afraid of expectations. To say Bryce Young understands what's expected of him would be an understatement. The former Alabama standout said his goal is to improve every day this season and end the Panthers' playoff drought.

"The expectations for me and everyone else are to push each other and make each other better every single day," Young said.

New tight end, old football experience

Hayden Hurst has been around the NFL for a few years. The former first-round pick played in Atlanta, Baltimore and Cincinnati before signing with the Panthers in the spring. He's excited about the opportunity and complimented Young's ability to command the huddle during OTAs earlier this year.

For Hurst, the idea of going away for camp took his back to his college days, when he starred at South Carolina.

"I understand the thought process behind it," Hurst added, saying it's a good way for players and coaches to simply focus on football before the season.

