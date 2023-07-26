Bryce Young impressive on opening day of training camp

No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young has been stellar since arriving in Carolina. Meanwhile, negotiations continue for Brian Burns' long-term extension.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Training camp officially kicked off for the Carolina Panthers Wednesday and all eyes remain fixed on No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young.

The 2021 Heisman winner has earned praise from his coaches and teammates since arriving in Carolina and his performance in Wednesday's first practice was the latest example of his skill level. Young smoothly led the offense through drills, and to no one's surprise, has taken control of the position.

Head coach Frank Reich made it clear that Young is the team's starter and he's not worried the moment will be too big for him.

"This is a grown man," Reich said. "This is a stinkin' grown man. He's in control."

Bryce Young arrives for his first training camp practice with the Carolina Panthers.#NFL | #Panthers | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/Eqxa0J2Lqw — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 26, 2023

Reich also took a moment to soak in a full-circle moment, recalling how it felt entering the Wofford practice fields as the head coach of the team he played for in 1995. He admitted being the Panthers' head coach meant a little something more to him because of it.

No contract? No problem for Brian Burns

One of many questions facing the Panthers entering the 2023 season is the future of edge rusher Brian Burns. The 2019 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal. After reportedly turning down a blockbuster deal to keep Burns last season, it's clear the organization believes he's a critical part of the defense.

Brian Burns, despite wanting a contract extension, says it wasn’t a question he would be at training camp because he’s a key piece of what they’re doing, and he missed being out here with the defense. #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 26, 2023

Despite not having a big-money extension signed, Burns told reporters Wednesday there was no question he would be at camp. The former Florida State standout said he missed being with his teammates and wants to show his value to the organization. Meanwhile, general manager Scott Fitterer said talks have been productive.

"It's not like we have to say it has to be done by this time or that time," Fitterer said. "We just keep talking. And when the time's right, and we make a deal that's right for him and right for us, that'd be great."

See the Panthers practice in person

As has always been the case, practices are free for fans to attend with opportunities for autographs and photos with players afterward. Fans can access free tickets through Ticketmaster's dedicated training camp page. The July 29 practice will feature the players, as well as Panthers entertainment performances from the Top Cats, Sirr Purr and more.

Absolutely expect this camp to have strong numbers, probably not the record setting ones of 2016 post SB, but we are off to a good start down here. https://t.co/49hKqLS5tI — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 26, 2023

If you can't get down to Spartanburg, tickets are available for Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 2. Tickets are $5 with proceeds going toward Carolina Panthers charities.

This year's training camp schedule includes two days of joint practices with the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Aug. 9 and 10. Following those joint practices, the team will leave Spartanburg for its first preseason game against the Jets at Bank of America Stadium.





Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.