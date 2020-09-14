Carolina Panthers drop their season opener 34-30 to Las Vegas Raiders

The Carolina Panthers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 34-30 in their season opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey led the way for the Panthers on the ground with 23 carries for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns. Roddy Anderson was the main target for Teddy Bridgewater, recording 6 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

In Bridgewater's debut with the Panthers, he went 22/34 for 270 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

A.C. Flora alum and former Gamecock Joseph Charlton made his debut at punter for the Panthers. The Columbia native had two punts for 120 yards.

For the Raiders, Clemson alum Hunter Renfrow caught two passes for 21 yards. Gamecock alum Bryan Edwards got his first NFL catch for the Raiders on a 9-yard gain in the 3rd quarter.