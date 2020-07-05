COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NFL released its full 2020 schedule. The Carolina Panthers schedule is as follows:
PRESEASON:
WEEK 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
WEEK 2: at New England Patriots
WEEK 3: at Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
REGULAR SEASON:
WEEK 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (SUN)
WEEK 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SUN)
WEEK 3: at Los Angeles Chargers (SUN)
WEEK 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals (SUN)
WEEK 5: at Atlanta Falcons (SUN)
WEEK 6: vs. Chicago Bears (SUN)
WEEK 7: at New Orleans Saints (SUN)
WEEK 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons (THURS)
WEEK 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (SUN)
WEEK 10: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SUN)
WEEK 11: vs. Detroit Lions (SUN)
WEEK 12: at Minnesota Vikings (SUN)
WEEK 13: BYE
WEEK 14: vs. Denver Broncos (SUN)
WEEK 15: at Green Bay Packers (TBD)
WEEK 16: at Washington Redskins (SUN)
WEEK 17: vs. New Orleans Saints (SUN)