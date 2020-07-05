COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NFL released its full 2020 schedule. The Carolina Panthers schedule is as follows:

PRESEASON:

WEEK 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 

WEEK 2: at New England Patriots

WEEK 3: at Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

REGULAR SEASON:

WEEK 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (SUN)

WEEK 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SUN)

WEEK 3: at Los Angeles Chargers (SUN)

WEEK 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals (SUN)

WEEK 5: at Atlanta Falcons (SUN)

WEEK 6: vs. Chicago Bears (SUN)

WEEK 7: at New Orleans Saints (SUN)

WEEK 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons (THURS)

WEEK 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (SUN)

WEEK 10: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SUN)

WEEK 11: vs. Detroit Lions (SUN)

WEEK 12: at Minnesota Vikings (SUN)

WEEK 13: BYE 

WEEK 14: vs. Denver Broncos (SUN)

WEEK 15: at Green Bay Packers (TBD)

WEEK 16: at Washington Redskins (SUN)

WEEK 17: vs. New Orleans Saints (SUN)