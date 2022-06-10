Christian McCaffrey says 'bad football isn't being coached,' defends Matt Rhule

Christian McCaffrey says it's up to the players to execute the game plan, telling reporters, "bad football isn't being coached" by the Panthers' staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the noise surrounding Panthers head coach Matt Rhule's future with the team after a sluggish 1-3, start, it's not hard to imagine owner David Tepper making a change if things don't turn around soon.

But for now, Rhule has a pretty big supporter in his corner in running back Christian McCaffrey. Normally, McCaffrey doesn't say a lot to the media, but this week he spoke at length about the team's struggles and says he's still behind the third-year coach.

"Absolutely, yeah," McCaffrey said Wednesday. "I think each player on this team has high accountability. Fact is, we haven't been good enough. I'm in the meetings, I know what's being coached. Bad football isn't being coached."

Rhule and quarterback Baker Mayfield have faced a wave of criticism from Panthers fans and media alike. To his credit, Mayfield has taken ownership for his poor play but remains confident the team can improve quickly, and he certainly isn't going to dwell on the negativity.

"Nobody is happy where we're at. Plain and simple," Mayfield said. "You can either harp on it or get better from it."

Mayfield had five passes batted down in last week's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said opposing teams are studying film to understand how defenses attack the Carolina offense, which is last in the NFL on third down and in total yards.

McCaffrey tried to take some heat off Rhule by saying it's up to the players to execute the plays.

"As a leader on the team, it starts with me," he said. "We have to make the plays when our number is called and that's not happening right now. We have extreme urgency to get it done."

If that's going to happen, the Panthers will have to do it against one of the NFL's best defenses in San Francisco. After that, it's a road trip to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams and a home game against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

