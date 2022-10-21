Christian McCaffrey's Panthers career is over, with the do-it-all running back bein traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It felt inevitable. For weeks, speculation about Christian McCaffrey's future with the Carolina Panthers dominated conversations about the team.

The rumors only intensified with the firing of Matt Rhule, as NFL pundits and fans wondered if David Tepper would hit the reset button and flip some of the team's assets for future draft picks. Rumors became reality Thursday night when it was announced McCaffrey would be traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks.

He follows wide receiver Robbie Anderson out the door, and there are reports that the team would also consider trading other players.

DJ Moore: "Don't worry bro, we're gonna turn this around."



Christian McCaffrey: pic.twitter.com/cjX3ikQM8x — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 21, 2022

All things considered, the Panthers got a pretty nice haul for a running back. Three mid-round draft picks next year, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for their best player isn't a bad deal when you think about where the Panthers are right now; 1-6 with an interim coach, three quarterbacks playing out the string and a tough stretch of games head.

Reaction to the McCaffrey trade has been the talk of NFL social media since the deal became official, and Panthers fans are split. The one common theme is fans are happy for McCaffrey, who gets sent to a contender with a real shot at winning in the playoffs. Another common refrain is fans are fed up with the direction of the franchise, with many saying it's another bad decision to punt on the season when things are already bleak.

Christian McCaffrey's career with the Panthers is officially over. What do you think about the team trading him to the... Posted by WCNC Charlotte on Friday, October 21, 2022

"It's a rebuild fire sale," one person said on WCNC Charlotte's Facebook page. "To CMC, good luck, go get your ring. To Tepper, time to sell the franchise, you've done nothing to improve this team, it's time to move on."

"CMC can't be replaced with draft picks. It's embarrassing to be a Panthers fan," a Wake Up Charlotte viewer texted WCNC Charlotte.

Terrible decision. I will never forgive Tep or Fit for what they did to our team. — 𝑷𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊 🍂 (@NotoriousVIC007) October 21, 2022

Others cracked jokes, sharing funny videos and pictures about their experience as a Panthers fan in 2022.

what being s Panthers fan feels like rn pic.twitter.com/s2zkblInJs — E$ 🗡 (@esoclean) October 21, 2022

One person is so over Tepper and company that they called on Larry Sprinkle to hit them with his signature "git stick." Larry did break out the git stick, but reserved his ire for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who come to Charlotte Sunday.

At least one person is joining the 49ers bandwagon for the rest of the season in support of McCaffrey. The 2019 All-Pro has been the lone bright spot for a Panthers offense that's been downright terrible through six games.

Welp…. I said whoever they trade em too I would bandwagon the rest of the season. So I’m announcing that I’ll be taking my fandom talents to the Bay Area and rooting for the @49ers the REMAINDER OF THE SEASON!!!!! @Panthers we need a break. It’s you not me! #KeepPounding 🫡 — Selah_105 (@TjWynne) October 21, 2022

With McCaffrey gone, the Panthers will look to D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to carry the load for the team. They've rushed for a combined 71 yards on 18 carries this season, proving how vital McCaffrey was to the offense.

The next Panthers game takes place on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.

