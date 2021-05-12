Christian McCaffrey placed on COVID-19 list

CMC was already out for the season with an ankle injury he suffered during the Carolina Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey can't catch a break this season.

After suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 28 when the Panthers lost to the Miami Dolphins 33-10, the team announced on Tuesday the RB was added to their COVID-19 list.

"He was already placed on injured reserve for the second time this year, and was out for the season anyway," the team said.

His recent ankle injury marked the second time McCaffrey was placed on the IR just this season. McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Houston Texans.

In a post shared to Instagram, McCaffrey said he was "devastated" about being out the rest of the season.

"I’ve put family, friends, and all other interests on hold so I can fully concentrate my efforts on treatment, training, practicing, studying, preparing, and playing the game I love at the highest level which is why my season coming to an abrupt end today leaves me devastated," McCaffrey said, in part. "I am thankful to everyone who continue to help and support me through this difficult time and promise I will fight with everything I have to return bigger, stronger, faster, and better than ever. #KeepPounding!"

Both offensive lineman Trent Scott and outside linebacker Frankie Luvu were placed on the team's COVID-19 list within the last week-and-a-half.

Luvu was cleared from the list on Dec. 11, but he didn't play the following Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Scott was reactivated after not playing against the Falcons.

The Panthers have lost eight out of the last 10 games.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.