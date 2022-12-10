Christian McCaffrey trade rumors swirling after Rhule firing

Christian McCaffrey's a key component of the Panthers offense. But if the team decides to trade him, these teams are the odds-on favorites to land CMC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers hitting the reset button and putting an end to the Matt Rhule era, a natural question many people are asking is if the team would be interested in trading any of its players for a full rebuild.

Christian McCaffrey in particular. The star running back has been the lone bright spot for the Panthers' offense this season, eclipsing 100 all-purpose yards four times in five games. Through five games, he's rushed for 324 yards and has 188 receiving yards.

But despite CMC's production, it's probably fair to question if a parting of ways would benefit both parties. McCaffrey could be traded to a Super Bowl contender while in his prime, and the Panthers would (theoretically) receive some draft picks and be free from McCaffrey's contract.

McCaffrey is due to make $11.8 million next year, another $11.8 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025. Any team that trades for McCaffrey would have to agree to that deal, or at least restructure his contract after making the deal. And that's before you consider McCaffrey's availability of late. He missed 10 games last season and 13 in 2020. It's hard to justify taking on his contract when you aren't guaranteed to McCaffrey will play every week.

There are some conflicting reports over whether the Panthers have had talks with the Buffalo Bills for McCaffrey. From the team's side of this, it makes sense to deny any such discussions to keep a solid relationship with McCaffrey. Why Buffalo? Well, other than being Carolina north, Buffalo doesn't have a world-beating running game you'd expect from a Super Bowl contender. Adding CMC to Josh Allen's arsenal -- which already includes Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis -- would make the Bills an even bigger favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

So if — and it's a big if — the Carolina Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey, one NFL oddsmaker has a list of teams that would make the likeliest destinations. The following odds are courtesy of Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson.

Christian McCaffrey's team after the NFL trade deadline

Carolina Panthers +250 (28.6% probability)

As mentioned earlier, moving on from McCaffrey would mean a total reset for the Panthers. It would cost the Panthers $8.2 million in dead cap this season and $18.3 million next year. It adds up to about $1.2 million in salary cap savings for next year.

Unless David Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer are absolutely certain they want to tear it down (it doesn't seem that way), it's hard to envision McCaffrey being traded before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Buffalo Bills +300 (25% probability)

The Bills have it all. An elite quarterback in Josh Allen, an elite wide receiver with Stefon Diggs and a defense that can compete at a high level. Through five games, the Bills have just three rushing touchdowns despite averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

McCaffrey would be the kind of weapon that makes the Bills offense practically unstoppable.

Denver Broncos +375 (21.1% probability)

McCaffrey's father, Ed, won two Super Bowls as a member of the Broncos, so it makes perfect sense that a Denver homecoming is a possibility. With running back Javonte Williams done for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos don't have much left to backup veteran Melvin Gordon. Adding McCaffrey would take some of the load off newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and help the struggling Denver offense get going.

Los Angeles Rams +500 (16.7% probability)

The defending Super Bowl champs are in a bit of a crisis. Quarterback Matthew Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and outside of Cooper Kupp, the Rams don't have much in terms of playmakers on offense.