Here are the 11 games Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will miss during his suspension

BEREA, Ohio — Now that we know Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games, we have final confirmation on which opponents he will be missing during the 2022 NFL season.
It's worth noting that once his 11-game suspension is complete, Watson will take the field for the first time against his former team – the Houston Texans – on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The 11 games Watson will not be permitted to play are listed below...
- GAME 1 | Sept. 11: Browns at Carolina Panthers
- GAME 2 | Sept. 18: Browns host New York Jets
- GAME 3 | Sept. 22: Browns host Pittsburgh Steelers
- GAME 4 | Oct. 2: Browns at Atlanta Falcons
- GAME 5 | Oct. 9: Browns host Los Angeles Chargers
- GAME 6 | Oct. 16: Browns host New England Patriots
- GAME 7 | Oct. 23: Browns at Baltimore Ravens
- GAME 8 | Oct. 31: Browns host Cincinnati Bengals
- GAME 9 | Nov. 13: Browns at Miami Dolphins
- GAME 10 | Nov. 20: Browns at Buffalo Bills
- GAME 11 | Nov. 27: Browns host Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 11-game suspension, which also carries a $5 million fine, was announced Thursday as Watson and the NFLPA reached a settlement with the NFL on his punishment.
“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said in a statement after the suspension was announced. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."
Watson was initially suspended for six games in a previous decision issued by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, but the NFL later appealed her ruling.
This situation against Watson surrounds allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women while he was with the Texans. Watson does not face any criminal charges connected to the allegations, however, as two grand juries in Texas didn’t issue an indictment.
Watson, who has maintained his innocence, has also settled most of the civil lawsuits against him.