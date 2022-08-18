Here are the 11 games Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will miss during his suspension

His first official game with the Browns will happen Dec. 4 against his former team -- the Houston Texans.

BEREA, Ohio — Now that we know Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games, we have final confirmation on which opponents he will be missing during the 2022 NFL season.

It's worth noting that once his 11-game suspension is complete, Watson will take the field for the first time against his former team – the Houston Texans – on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The 11 games Watson will not be permitted to play are listed below...

GAME 1 | Sept. 11: Browns at Carolina Panthers

Browns at Carolina Panthers GAME 2 | Sept. 18: Browns host New York Jets

Browns host New York Jets GAME 3 | Sept. 22: Browns host Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns host Pittsburgh Steelers GAME 4 | Oct. 2: Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Browns at Atlanta Falcons GAME 5 | Oct. 9: Browns host Los Angeles Chargers

Browns host Los Angeles Chargers GAME 6 | Oct. 16: Browns host New England Patriots

Browns host New England Patriots GAME 7 | Oct. 23: Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Browns at Baltimore Ravens GAME 8 | Oct. 31: Browns host Cincinnati Bengals

Browns host Cincinnati Bengals GAME 9 | Nov. 13: Browns at Miami Dolphins

Browns at Miami Dolphins GAME 10 | Nov. 20: Browns at Buffalo Bills

Browns at Buffalo Bills GAME 11 | Nov. 27: Browns host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 11-game suspension, which also carries a $5 million fine, was announced Thursday as Watson and the NFLPA reached a settlement with the NFL on his punishment.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said in a statement after the suspension was announced. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Watson was initially suspended for six games in a previous decision issued by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, but the NFL later appealed her ruling.

This situation against Watson surrounds allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women while he was with the Texans. Watson does not face any criminal charges connected to the allegations, however, as two grand juries in Texas didn’t issue an indictment.