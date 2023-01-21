"You not only saved Peyton's life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules."

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital following a swimming accident earlier this month.

On Saturday, the former NFL running back's girlfriend, Angela Cole, shared a positive update on Instagram, announcing that Hillis has been discharged from the hospital.

"God is so good! 🙏🏻❤️ Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable," said Cole via Instagram.

According to reports, Hillis was hospitalized on Jan. 4 after rescuing his son and daughter from drowning. He was airlifted to a hospital near Pensacola Beach, Florida, and was admitted to the intensive care unit while being unconscious.

The 36-year-old's girlfriend continued to thank everyone who helped Hillis during his recovery from the accident.

"To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring...You not only saved Peyton's life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules."

Previously, on Jan. 12, Cole shared an update that Hillis had been taken off the ventilator and was "on the road to recovery."