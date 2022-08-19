Everything you need to know about the 11-game suspension of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

x
BEREA, Ohio — The final decision has been made.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season with a $5 million fine after a settlement was announced Thursday. That means Watson will not be eligible to play until Dec. 4, which is when the Browns battle Watson’s former team – the Houston Texans.

Watson was initially suspended for six games in a previous decision issued by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, but the NFL ultimately appealed her ruling.

This situation against Watson surrounds allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women while he was with the Texans. Watson does not face any criminal charges connected to the allegations, however, as two grand juries in Texas didn’t issue an indictment.

Watson, who has maintained his innocence, has also settled most of the civil lawsuits against him.

