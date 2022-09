Dane Jackson left Monday's game with a neck/spine injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson left the game in an ambulance after Tremaine Edmunds fell into and bent back Jackson's neck on a tackle with 58 seconds to go in the first half.

Team ambulance is carting Dane Jackson off, Edmunds fell into and bended back Jackson’s neck while making a tackle, it looked bad. #Bills @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/RJodpxCs0X — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 20, 2022

Jackson had three tackles and 1 deflection before leaving the game. Jackson has been a significant piece to the Bills' defense ever since Tre'davious White went down with an ACL tear last season.

Update: Jackson has been taken to ECMC and has full movement in extremities.