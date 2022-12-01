Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on race and the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones: 'I believe in grace and change'

On Thursday, Prescott gave his thoughts on the photo, race and LeBron James' reaction.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Thursday was asked about the conversation surrounding the resurfaced 1957 photo of team owner Jerry Jones following comments made by NBA star LeBron James.

The photo in question was the topic of a story published by the Washington Post on Nov. 23 regarding Jones and Black coaches in the NFL. The photo from 1957 shows a 14-year-old Jerry at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas looking at a crowd of white students trying to keep Black students from entering.

Jones himself was asked about the photo following last week's Thanksgiving Day win. "That was 65 years ago. Curious kid. I didn't know at the time the monumental event that was going on. I'm sure glad we're a long way from that."

The photo was brought up again on Wednesday night when LeBron James turned his postgame news conference around and asked reporters about it, specifically in comparison to situation with Kyrie Irving.

"I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys (reporters) about the Jerry Jones photo," James said.

James said he felt the story of the photo was eventually buried in the news cycle while stories regarding Irving and his social media post linking to a documentary with antisemitic themes was constantly brought up.

"I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage... It's asked about every single day," James said.

"It seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it -- but it seems like it's just been buried... I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys (reporters)."

On Thursday, Cowboys' Prescott gave his thoughts on the photo, race and James' reaction:

"Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another regardless of race. From the times we’ve come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth that we’ve had. That’s who I am, that’s how I think – optimistic. A guy that’s completely biracial, black and white. It’s easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way."

"I think whether LeBron is talking about the picture, I think that’s on Jerry to address. In the same sense, it’s 65 years ago and how times have changed. Look at the man’s resume since then. As I’ve said, I give grace. I think that’s a conversation and question not only for him but for you guys (media) and how y’all feel how accountable y’all have been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race."