WATCH: Damar Hamlin inspires emotional start with opening TD for Bills

The Bills honored Damar Hamlin and first responders pregame before Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After the most difficult and emotional of weeks, you couldn't have scripted a more inspired beginning for the Buffalo Bills.

After honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.

The Bills, in a tweet, said that was the team's first kickoff return in three years and three months. Hamlin wears No. 3.

Hamlin on Saturday evening took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, ahead of the team's regular-season finale at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills, and fans across the NFL have been inspired by what doctors have described as Hamlin's remarkable recovery. He is watching the game from his hospital room, and tweeted this image just before the game.

Prior to the game, the Bills medical and training staff was recognized on the field for their life saving efforts Monday night. They were able to restore Hamlin's heartbeat on the field before he moved to an ambulance, and transported to the hospital.

Several Bills players ran onto the field pregame waving flags with Hamlin's number three. The Bills are also wearing number three patches on their game jerseys.

The emotional, uplifting score was an early highlight to a cathartic day in Buffalo. A weeklong outpouring of support continued as the Bills returned to the field for the first time since Hamlin had to be resuscitated after making a tackle during the first quarter at Cincinnati. Hamlin has since made what doctors call a remarkable recovery.