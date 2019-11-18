CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper talked about the future of the NFL team during a long meeting with reporters Tuesday in Charlotte.

Tepper told reporters, including WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni, that he's upset with yesterday's 29-3 loss at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

During the meeting, where cameras were not allowed and reporters were not allowed to record direct quotes, Tepper indicated it would be unwise to make any decisions on anyone's future right now, Carboni tweeted.

Kyle Allen, who has moved into the spotlight as quarterback while Cam Newton remains injured, struggled Sunday for the Panthers (5-5).

Tepper is leading through his second season as owner. He feels the organization has been mediocre over the years, Carboni said in tweets summarizing the meeting. Tepper intends to turn the team into a "consistent winner," Carboni described.

Tepper said no decision has been made on the long-term future of Newton, who has been placed on injured reserve. His future would depend on his recovery and whether or not his injured foot requires surgery.

Allen, a second-year quarterback, has thrown eight interceptions in the past four games, after not throwing any in his first four career starts. He spent most of the game under heavy duress Sunday, while the Panthers offensive line racked up holding penalties in an unsuccessful effort to protect him.

Tepper did not address the future of coach Ron Rivera or general manager Marty Hurney, instead insisting that those topics would not be addressed during Monday's meeting.

Within 10 years Tepper wants to build the Carolina Panthers a new stadium. Speculation indicates the Pipe and Foundry area, which is located adjacent to Bank of America Stadium on Morehead Street, is considered a potential location.

Tepper clearly wants funding help from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg county on the building of any new stadium.

The Carolina Panthers are considering moving training camp to Charlotte next year.

Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the current home of the Panthers pre-season workouts, will be informed in February about whether training camp will return.

Without Wofford, the Carolina Panthers could use their indoor bubble in Charlotte as a potential home for training camp.

The team is also working to rezone a 234 acre property in Rock Hill.

An application filed in October, outlined the property's use for a team headquarters and practice facility. The proposal also includes usages for homes, offices, and shops.

While not final, the paperwork conceptualizes the property's goals.

