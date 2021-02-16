DeAndre Hopkins to J.J. Watt: 'Let's finish what we started'

It appears Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is recruiting his former Houston Texans teammate J.J. Watt to join the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The NFL season is over and it's officially recruiting season. At least for DeAndre Hopkins it is.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver took to Instagram on Tuesday morning with a message for his former teammate in Houston and now-free agent, J.J. Watt: "Let's finish what we started..." The post came with a edited photo of Watt in a Cardinals uniform hugging Hopkins.

Finish what we started, eh? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DGhtdVx3zz — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) February 16, 2021

Watt and Hopkins played seven seasons together in Houston before Hopkins was traded to Arizona prior to last season. Last week, Watt and the Texans agreed to mutually part ways after 10 years. The two made the playoffs together four times in Houston.

Now, the market is hot for the 31-year-old defensive end and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Most of the speculation has been on Watt joining the Pittsburgh Steelers where both of his brothers currently play, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt. Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster even commented on Hopkins' Instagram post with laughing emojis "come play with your brothers lol."

Division foe, 49ers tight end George Kittle commented on Hopkins' post "Hey relax man."

Arizona hasn't really come up as a potential target for Watt, but it appears Hopkins is trying to make some noise. Other potential suitors thrown around for Watt have been teams like Cleveland, Kansas City, Tennessee and Green Bay.