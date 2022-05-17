Deshaun Watson testifies massage therapist cried at the end of session

Testimony obtained by USA Today shows Deshaun Watson admitted one of his sessions with a massage therapist ended with her crying.

HOUSTON — Leaked testimony obtained by USA Today shows that current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted one of his sessions with a massage therapist ended in tears.

In the testimony that was obtained by USA Today, Watson answered questions regarding an encounter from March 2020 involving Ashley Solis.

The testimony says Solis ended up crying after the encounter. Watson left Solis' home and followed up in a text message afterward apologizing for the incident.

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable," Watson wrote according to a screenshot posted by Solis' lawyers. "Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies."

Solis is suing Watson for civil assault and claims that Watson purposely touched her with his penis during a massage, causing her to feel scared and cry.

Solis is represented by Tony Buzbee who asked Watson about the text after the incident.

"But you know why you sent that text apology afterward?" Buzbee asked according to USA Today's partial transcript.

"Yes, because she was teary-eyed," Watson replied. "And I was trying to figure out what was going on...I said, 'We can work in the future. Just let me know.' and then I sent my apologies for whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

The lawsuit states Solis did not reply to Watson.