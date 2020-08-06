NEW ORLEANS — The wife of New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has now apologized for comments her husband made regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem.

Her Instagram post says “we are the problem.” Brittany Brees shared those words Saturday along with a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr.

She wrote: “To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag,’ I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is.”

Her husband has apologized several times for his original comments after he received criticism from high-profile athletes and some of his teammates.

