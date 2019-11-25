After being drafted by his hometown team in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, Dwayne Haskins had to wait seven months for his first career win.

But when it came time to take the field for the final snap of the Washington Redskins' 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the former Ohio State star was preoccupied.

Rather than taking the final kneel down in his first win as a starter for the Redskins, Haskins could be seen taking a selfie on the sideline with a group of fans. As a result, it was veteran backup Case Keenum who took the kneel down for Washington after Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau intercepted Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel with two seconds remaining on the clock.

"I was so hype, I broke a water bottle," Haskins told reporters after the game. "I look up and we're in victory. I thought the game was over with already, but I'll get it next time."

Despite Haskins' explanation, his unavailability for his team's final play -- even if it was a mere formality -- drew no shortage of criticism on social media. Perhaps most notably, former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann -- who gave Haskins his blessing to wear his old No. 7 uniform -- took to Twitter to call the 22-year-old's actions "unprofessional."

Speaking to reporters, Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan shared a similar sentiment and said that he'd address the matter once he had more information. For what it's worth, however, the selfie turned out nicely.

RELATED: ‘Definitely was fun.’ Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry relishes win over Miami Dolphins

RELATED: Report: No interest in Kaepernick by NFL teams after workout

RELATED: Mason Rudolph benched as Pittsburgh Steelers beat winless Cincinnati Bengals 16-10

RELATED: Three in a row! Cleveland Browns top Miami Dolphins, 41-24, for third straight victory

RELATED: Report: NFL hopeful Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett won’t miss games in 2020