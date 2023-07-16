DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans agree on 2-year contract

The Bills were among the teams thought to be interested in signing the veteran receiver, though salary cap issues were believed to be an issue.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL confirmed Sunday that free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

The deal also has up to $6 million in incentives.

Hopkins visited the Titans in early June after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills were among the teams thought to be interested in signing the veteran receiver, though salary cap issues were thought to be a hurdle.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir are the team's top receivers, with Dawsox Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' first-round pick from April's NFL draft, the top targets at tight end.