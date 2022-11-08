Panthers Fan Fest held at Bank of America Stadium

Fans told WCNC Charlotte that energy and anticipation were high. Many said they have high hopes for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fan Fest kicked off at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. It was the first time Carolina Panthers fans got to see the team in action on their home turf ahead of the 2022 season.

This year, fans were able to enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun.

A sea of Panthers' blue, black and silver spilled into the stadium to watch the team practice. Fans told WCNC Charlotte that energy and anticipation were high. Many said they have high hopes for quarterback Baker Mayfield. People of all ages showed up for the fun.

If you were in the Uptown Charlotte area, you were bound to hear "keep pounding" echoing from the stadium.

Fans called those magic words a signal that Panthers football is back.

