Former Panthers Thomas Davis says Sunday will be his last regular-season game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced on his Instagram account Tuesday that this weekend will be his last "regular season football game ever."

"God had already planned for your life! I’m extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I’ve earned because nothing is ever given to you," Davis wrote on his Instagram. "You work your butt off and you pray that God’s plan aligns with yours."

Back in early March, Davis was released by the Los Angeles Chargers after one season. He then signed with Washington shortly after.

Davis was 23rd in the NFL in 2019 with 112 combined tackles and spent 14 years with the Panthers, but played only 9 games between 2009-2011 because of three ACL injuries.

In 2014, Davis was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. In 2015 he was first-team All-Pro.

Davis has been named to three Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2017).