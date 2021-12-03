'It's true I am bipolar': Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he'll be an 'advocate for mental health'

Griffen posted on social media that it began when his mother died in 2012, saying he went "into a dark place" and vowed to "this time do everything the experts say."

EAGAN, Minn. — *Editor's Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 24, 2021.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who was involved in a mental health crisis in late November, posted on his Instagram account that he has bipolar disorder.

"It's true I am bipolar," Griffen posted. "I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I'm not ashamed of it anymore."

Griffen went on to say that it began when his mother died in 2012, saying he went "into a dark place" and vowed to "this time do everything the experts say."

Law enforcement officials were called to Griffen's residence on Nov. 24, 2021 following concerning social media posts. After an hours-long crisis, Griffen left his home peacefully and team officials say he was receiving mental health treatment.

"Their family is our family," said Vikings GM Rick Spielman in a press conference after the incident. "And it's important at this moment that we respect the health, the safety and the well-being of everyone that is involved in this situation. I know he's receiving the care and the support he needs, along with his family."