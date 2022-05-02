'Dream Forever': Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

He returned to Tallahassee to receive his diploma.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston graduated this past weekend from Florida State University.

The 28-year-old New Orleans Saints QB returned to Tallahassee to accept his diploma.

According to Sports Illustrated, Winston had been taking online classes since being drafted in 2015. He reportedly majored in social science and minored in business.

Back in 2017, USA TODAY says Winston visited St. Pete's Melrose Elementary School, where he told students he was only 26 credit hours away from getting his diploma.

“I’m taking classes right now. I’m focusing on graduating college. That’s a big accomplishment,” Winston said at the time, according to Bucs Wire. “I’ve got to get my mama that degree."

Over the weekend, Winston became one of almost 7,200 grads to be handed his diploma, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.