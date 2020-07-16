Report: Washington's football team may be changing more than the name

Reports suggest that major news will soon be released about Washington's NFL team beyond the team name that will portray the organization in a negative light.

WASHINGTON — There are reports that some major news may be coming Thursday from Washington's NFL team that won't shed a positive image on a team that has faced controversy for its former name and logo amid social justice reform in the United States.

“The warped and toxic culture of the Washington football team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion,” CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora tweeted Tuesday.

WUSA9 has not confirmed exactly what La Canfora is referring to but it has been a tumultuous week for the organization.

The franchise announced Monday morning it had officially retired the team's controversial name and logo. Washington’s NFL team had used the nickname since 1933. This comes after the team launched a “thorough review” of the name on July 3.

Dan Snyder, who has been adamant throughout his ownership of the team that the nickname should not be changed, reversed course after the weight put on him amid calls for social justice changes in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.