Super Bowl-winning coach joins Panthers staff

Caldwell won two Super Bowls as an assistant in Baltimore and Indianapolis. He also served as a mentor to Frank Reich when he started his coaching career.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veteran offensive coach Jim Caldwell will join the Carolina Panthers as a senior assistant on Frank Reich's staff, the team announced Tuesday.

Caldwell has been a head coach in the NFL twice, leading the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. Caldwell's first season as Colts coach ended with a loss in Super Bowl 44. He had a 62-50 record with the Lions, leading the team to the playoffs twice.

Before breaking into the NFL, Caldwell coached numerous colleges and was head coach at Wake Forest from 1993 to 2000. He then joined Dungy's staff in Tampa Bay before following him to Indianapolis as assistant head coach.

The veteran coach was in Indianapolis when Reich first got into coaching at the NFL level in 2006. Together, they won Super Bowl 41 under head coach Tony Dungy.

Reich's staff has earned kudos from NFL pundits. In addition to Caldwell and Evero, the Panthers hired former Carolina head coach Dom Capers as a defensive assistant and named Josh McCown quarterbacks coach.

