Report: JJ Watt considering signing with Bills

The Bills are among the three to five teams the defensive lineman is interested in signing with, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2012, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt celebrates returning an interception for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during the second quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Houston.Reaching the playoffs for the last two seasons has made the Houston Texans hungry to do much more in 2013. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The JJ Watt watch continues.

Three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt is s reportedly considering the Bills among the three to five teams he would sign with, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"The Bills are one that Watt is at least considering right now," Fowler said on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Sunday morning.

Watt obviously would be a major addition to Buffalo, which is fresh off an AFC championship game appearance. 

It still remains unknown if the Bills can cough up the cash for a player like Watt.

