Allen's grandmother dies; Bills fans respond, donate to Oishei Children's Hospital

An inspired idea came from the somber news. A poster on Reddit suggested that Bills fans should donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen's great game Sunday gave way to more somber news after it: his grandmother recently died.

Out of that news though, came an inspired idea. A poster on Reddit suggested that Bills fans should donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Apparently, that idea caught on rather quickly.

"Just received a text from one of the people that head up the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. Enough donations are coming in that it’s being noticed. Well done #BillsMafia," according to "BillsMafia" phrase co-founder, Del Reid.

Allen completed 31 of 38 passes Sunday during a 44-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with 415 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

In doing so, Buffalo improved to 7-2 for the first time since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance.

