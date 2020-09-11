Allen's grandmother dies; Bills fans respond, donate to Oishei Children's Hospital

An inspired idea came from the somber news. A poster on Reddit suggested that Bills fans should donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Out of that news though, came an inspired idea. A poster on Reddit suggested that Bills fans should donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Apparently, that idea caught on rather quickly.

"Just received a text from one of the people that head up the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. Enough donations are coming in that it’s being noticed. Well done #BillsMafia," according to "BillsMafia" phrase co-founder, Del Reid.

Allen completed 31 of 38 passes Sunday during a 44-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with 415 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

In doing so, Buffalo improved to 7-2 for the first time since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance.