CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Head Coach Ron Rivera just announced backup quarterback Kyle Allen will once again start for the Carolina Panthers when they take on the San Franciso 49ers this Sunday.

Kyle Allen has been shining as the Panthers starting quarterback since week 3, when he got his second career NFL start during the game in Arizona.

"Cam is going to continue his rehab," Rivera said. "As I told you guys last week, we're not putting any pressure on Cam. He's done a great job doing the things that we've asked of him. He's gone above and beyond in terms of working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He's just going to continue to do his program."

The Panthers have won four straight games with Allen in the starting position, most recently in London in a redemption game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If recent headlines are any indication, the days of Cam at the helm could be in the past.

"Cam Newton trade whispers begin with significant interest," reads the New York Post headline. "Has Cam Newton lost the Panthers' starting QB job?" asks another headline from ESPN.com.

In a WCNC NBC Charlotte viewer poll Monday, Allen received overwhelming support for the starting position by WCNC viewers.

Asked "Who should be the Panthers Quarterback," 92% of WCNC viewers overwhelmingly voted for Allen in the online poll.

Regarding Cam Newton, Ron Rivera said the quarterback is focused on his rehab and said he his not putting any pressure on Newton.

"He's done a great job doing what we have asked of him," Rivera said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "He's done above and beyond as far as working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way."

Questions about Cam's shoulder after week one quickly turned to questions about Cam's foot after week two. Initially reported as a re-aggravation of a mid-foot sprain he suffered during the third preseason game against the Patriots, turned to a lisfranc injury, according to Cam Newton on his vlog.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC