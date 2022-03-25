Cleveland Browns introduce QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns held a press conference to introduce quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday.

CLEVELAND — One week after making a blockbuster trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns introduced their new quarterback at a press conference at the team's headquarters in Berea.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski joined the press conference, with team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam set to hold a press conference via Zoom at 3 p.m. ET.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection's introductory press conference marked his first appearance in such a format since the 26-year-old signal-caller was accused by 22 women in the Houston area of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, declined to indict Watson on sexual misconduct charges. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to pursue nine charges against Watson, who sat out the entirety of the 2021 NFL season in Houston.

Despite not having been charged, however, Watson is still the subject of civil suits and potential punishment from the NFL.

Live updates from Friday's press conference can be found below:

#Browns Andrew Berry says that the team's investigators got a "full perspective" on all of the accusations that have been made against Deshaun Watson, legal and civil. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team felt "good about Deshaun as a person and good about what we learned about the cases."



Says if they didn't, they wouldn't have made the trade. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he requested a trade from the Texans because he felt like the two sides were heading in different directions.



"It was just time for both of us to part ways" — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson: "I never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson says the contract wasn't why he changed his mind about the Browns. Said that he didn't even know about the contract until after he changed his mind. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

Deshaun Watson said that the #Browns were the best fit for him from a football standpoint and community standpoint. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he's going to continue to fight to clear his name. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry calls the #Browns research of Deshaun Watson a "five-month odyssey," which dates back to October. Says that's the time of the year the front office typically begins looking ahead to the offseason. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on if he'll settle the civil suits: "That's not my intent. My intent is to clear my name as much as possible." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said that the structure of Deshaun Watson's contract wasn't to protect him suspension fines, but to allow the team flexibility moving forward. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns Deshaun Watson says he doesn't feel the need to undergo specific counseling based on the allegations: "I don't have a problem. I don't have an issue" — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says the team has had an open line with the NFL regarding a potential suspension and the ongoing investigation. The team is cooperating with the investigation and will respect the decision. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry: on people who will never believe him: "All I continue to do is just stay focused, speak the truth and stay honest." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says that the team discussed bringing in Deshaun Watson with the women in the organization. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says there is language in Deshaun Watson's contract that offers "typical club protections" in the event of a suspension. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

Andrew Berry asked about fans who say they can no longer root for the #Browns. Says he knows they'll never be able to walk in the shoes of those who have been affected by sexual assault. At the same time, the team feels good about its process with Deshaun. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on if he has any regrets: "I don't have any regrets. The things that are off the field that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging..." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022

The Cleveland Browns' new quarterback with the GM and head coach pic.twitter.com/OxPbUA5FjG — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 25, 2022