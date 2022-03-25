Cleveland Browns introduce QB Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND — One week after making a blockbuster trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns introduced their new quarterback at a press conference at the team's headquarters in Berea.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski joined the press conference, with team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam set to hold a press conference via Zoom at 3 p.m. ET.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection's introductory press conference marked his first appearance in such a format since the 26-year-old signal-caller was accused by 22 women in the Houston area of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, declined to indict Watson on sexual misconduct charges. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to pursue nine charges against Watson, who sat out the entirety of the 2021 NFL season in Houston.
Despite not having been charged, however, Watson is still the subject of civil suits and potential punishment from the NFL.
Live updates from Friday's press conference can be found below:
Watson's press conference comes one week to the day that Cleveland acquired him in a trade with the Texans, sending Houston three first-round picks, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 pick swap in exchange for the NFL's 2020 passing leader. In addition to the Browns, the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers pursued the NFL's 2020 passing yards leader, who waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to Cleveland.