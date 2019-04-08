SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart today. Now this is an unofficial depth chart but a couple of local players have clearly made an impression in training camp.

Former USC offensive lineman Dennis Daley is listed as the backup right guard to Trai Turner.

Ridge View and South Carolina product Dennis Daley makes his way to the Panther practice fields at training camp on the campus of Wofford College

Dennis, a Ridge View High School product, will be one play away from being a starter if he maintains the backup role going into the year. It looks like the sixth round pick has some early trust from the coaching staff.

Spring Valley product Christian Miller, the Panthers fourth round pick out of Alabama, is listed third at the right outside linebacker position behind Marquis Haynes and Bruce Irvin.

Last not but not least former SC State tight end Temarrick Hemmingway makes the cut as the fifth tight end on the depth chart.

Now this is just the first unofficial depth chart of the season and it will change as the preseason continues but for now our local guys are in solid positions to be contributors for the Panthers.

Carolina will travel to Chicago to take Chicago for the first game of their preseason schedule this Thursday night.

For the full depth chart go here-https://www.panthers.com/team/depth-chart