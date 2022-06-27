Kuechly spent his entire NFL career with the Panthers, earning All-Pro honors five times. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A familiar face will be sporting Panthers colors at Bank of America Stadium this year, as former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the team's radio broadcast team in 2022, the organization announced Monday.

Kuechly will be part of the team's three-person broadcast booth, joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games in 2022. Jim Szoke will continue his role as the third man in the booth for games Kuechly isn't at.

Kuechly will be in the booth starting Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. He'll also be an analyst for games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"You just know Kuechly's going to be good at it," Delhomme told Panthers.com. "I look forward to it because he's so smart."

Kuechly was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with Carolina before retiring in 2019. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and earned first-team All-Pro honors five times. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was part of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

After his retirement, Kuechly joined the Panthers organization as a pro scout until 2021.

"I think it could be a lot of fun," Kuechly said. "I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

