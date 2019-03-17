LAKE VIEW, S.C. — March 16 is officially a holiday in Lake View. It will be known as Darius Leonard Day.

Former SC State standout Darius Leonard went back to his hometown to accept the key to the town on a holiday named after him.

The Colts linebacker finished his first season in the NFL and was named Defensive Rookie of the year setting the Colts record for tackles and and leading the NFL in that category.

Darius has been giving back once he was drafted holding free football camps and bike giveaway over the holidays and now his hometown is giving back to him.

"It means a lot. It just shows the community is behind me no matter what and just me coming back home and doing all the things I do at home and it's not going unnoticed," Darius said. "It actually feels good to come back home and have a day for me."

The big message that always sticks with Darius and what drives him to succeed has been his humble beginnings in Lake View.

"Never forget where you came from. I know what it's like to come from Lake View. I know how hard it is to get out of Lake View so if I can come back and just show these kids that there is a way out I'm going to do it 24/7."