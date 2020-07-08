Cam Newton embracing new challenge, fresh start with Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a week into the latest step in his career. He says he isn’t as much concerned with replacing Tom Brady or silencing his doubters as with proving to himself that he’s still capable of performing at his highest level.
Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers this spring after nine seasons, was asked about his split with the franchise.
"I wake up mad. You know what I'm saying? But at the end of the day I'm not going to dwell on the past. I'm a person that's a self-motivator. Turn the page and move forward. I wish those guys nothing but the best. I hope the feeling is mutual."