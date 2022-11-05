Report: NFL officials will meet with Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson this week

The league declined to comment on the meeting because of the "active and ongoing" nature of their investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from the May 11th episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

The ongoing investigation by the NFL into Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson will reach a new chapter this week. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the league will meet with Watson in Texas this week to continue their effort to gather information on claims of sexual misconduct against him that have been made by 22 women in the Houston area.

The NFL declined to comment on the meeting amid reports surfacing Monday morning saying that their "review is active and ongoing".

This is accurate, source confirms.

From the NFL: “We will decline comment as the review is active and ongoing.” https://t.co/8o6WYQJ6xT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2022

NFL Reporter Albert Breer of TheMMQB and NBC Sports speculates that the league could be entering the final stages of their investigation when they meet with Watson.

In such investigations, the NFL usually talks to the player last, so this is likely an indication the league is wrapping things up. Next question would be whether or not they make a ruling before there's resolution on the 22 civil cases. https://t.co/0Ff0G06Azt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 16, 2022

While Watson has not been criminally charged in the matter, with two grand juries declining to indict him, he still faces civil lawsuits regarding the allegations, with the league conducting its own investigation. With the civil cases unlikely to be heard in court any time soon, it's unclear whether the league will commit to disciplinary action for the 2022 season or wait to suspend Watson until the 2023 season after the cases have reached a conclusion.