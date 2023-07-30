"Back Together Saturday" with the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers moved their training camp practice to Gibbs Stadium for Saturday's fan friendly experience that is part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday".

The fan-friendly event featured interactive games along with an autograph session for children after the two-hour practice.

Nice to have you back 😁 pic.twitter.com/uA5usxHqJZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2023

The crowd who showed up for the event was estimated at 15,000. Plenty of eyes were on the franchise quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick in April's NFL Draft.