"Back Together Saturday" with the Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Training Camp continued Saturday for the Carolina Panthers who took their workout inside Gibbs Stadium as part of the "Back Together Saturday" event.
The fan-friendly event featured interactive games along with an autograph session for children after the two-hour practice.
The crowd who showed up for the event was estimated at 15,000. Plenty of eyes were on the franchise quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick in April's NFL Draft.
The team will return to the practice field Monday with the pads as part of the practice attire. The first exhibition game is in two weeks against the New York Jets as the 53-man roster will come into focus in the coming weeks.