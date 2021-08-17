Panthers fans must wear masks in indoor spaces at Bank of America Stadium

The team encourages fans who are unvaccinated to wear masks in all areas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday all guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces at Bank of America Stadium.

The team updated its health and safety protocols in accordance with the city of Charlotte's upcoming indoor mask guidelines.

Masks are required on the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

The policy also applies to upcoming college football games.

The venue hosts East Carolina University vs. Appalachian State University on Sept. 2, followed by Georgia vs. Clemson on Sept. 4.

The team says that masks will be available at stadium entrance points, guest relations booths and security booths.

The Panthers are also encouraging guests who are not fully vaccinated to "wear a mask in all areas."

The new guidelines do not place restrictions on capacity.

Many of the protocols the team used in 2020, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations, will remain in place.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders are requiring fans to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter their stadium in 2021, and is even offering the shots at Allegiant Stadium.

