Panthers free-agent tracker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL free agency officially begins on March 17, but the legal tampering period began on March 15.
That meant teams and players could work out deals, but no signings or announcements are allowed until the period officially opened up.
We are tracking the free-agent signings for the Carolina Panthers here.
MARCH 23
Carolina re-signed guard John Miller, who started 14 games for the Panthers in 2020.
The Panthers also signed linebacker and special teamer Frankie Luvu who spent 2018-2020 with the New York Jets.
MARCH 19
On Friday the Panthers signed tight end Dan Arnold, who caught 31 passes for four touchdowns and 438 yards for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.
Arnold worked with offensive coordinator Joe Brady when both were in New Orleans.
MARCH 18
Carolina GM Scott Fitterer, who came from Seattle, made a call to former Seahawks WR David Moore, signing him to a deal on Thursday.
The Seahawks seventh-round pick in 2017, Moore set career highs in receptions (35) and touchdowns (6) in 2020.
The Panthers also announced the signing of CB Rashaan Melvin on Thursday.
Carolina will be the tenth team for the 31-year-old, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 related reasons.
Melvin was released by the Jaguars on Wednesday.
Carolina also signed former Newberry running back Darius Clark.
MARCH 17
So far the biggest move for the Panthers came in the early evening on Wednesday, when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Carolina was going to sign LB Haason Reddick.
Reddick, 26, was the Arizona Cardinals first-round pick in 2017.
He posted his best-career season in 2020 with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Albert Breer of NFL Network also reports that the Panthers signed former Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who had six sacks in 2020.
Carolina will also reportedly sign inside linebacker Denzel Perryman. The 28-year-old has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Chargers, starting six games in 2020 and 10 in 2019.
Perryman has 349 career combined tackles, three interceptions and five sacks.
Meanwhile, WR Curtis Samuel signed with Washington, our Ashley Stroehlein confirmed.
Samuel scored 19 total touchdowns and gained over 2,500 yards from scrimmage in four seasons with the Panthers.
MARCH 16
Longtime Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz is heading south, reportedly signing a free agent deal wtih the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Manhertz spent five seasons with Carolina, catching just 12 passes and one touchdown (from Christian McCaffrey on a trick play), but was a key player in the Panthers pass and run block schemes.
MARCH 15
According to people familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers addressed their offensive line of the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, agreeing to terms with free-agent offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals won’t become official until the league's business year begins Wednesday. Elflein received a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed, while Erving agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.