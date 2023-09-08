Panthers, Jets fans gather in Spartanburg for joint practice

Football fans made the trip to Wofford College to get a glimpse of new Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Excited football fans made the trip to Wofford College on Wednesday for Panthers-Jets joint practice.

The Carolina Panthers play the New York Jets in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. The game will air on WFMY News 2/CBS on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

The Panthers have rookie quarterback Bryce Young leading the team into a new season. The Panthers' No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick will go head-to-head with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who enters his first season as a New York Jet.

Rodgers spoke to media during joint practice. He shared his thoughts on Carolina's new quarterback.

"I loved watching him in college, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. I think Carolina is in good hands," Rodgers said.

Frank Reich also makes his debut as Panthers head coach. He comes to Carolina with more than 30 combined years of NFL experience as a player and a coach.

The two teams will practice together on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the game on Saturday.

