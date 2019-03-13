CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is prepared to consider moving the team's headquarters across the state line to South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday.

McMaster held a press conference after he and other state leaders met with Tepper at the governor's mansion in Columbia Wednesday.

"This is a very exciting moment for South Carolina," McMaster said. "Something we've been waiting for for a very long time."

McMaster said along with a practice facility, the facility could attract restaurants, a hotel and a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility with Atrium Health. The move would bring 150 employees to either Lancaster or York County and $190 million in federal payroll taxes. In total, it would be an estimated $150 million investment over a four-year period, McMaster said.

"There's a lot of work and decisions to be made before construction, but we're working quickly," said McMaster. "South Carolina leadership has been working hard and exploring all those questions, but there have been no decisions because as of right now, we don't know what Mr. Tepper's decision is going to be."

McMaster said Tepper would have to answer if any particular locations have been picked up. One site that's reportedly at the top of the list is the former Knights Stadium. It's in York County right off I-77. The site is already zoned for a major mixed-use development.

