CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL season is still months away, but David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers are already hard at work.

NBC Charlotte received new details about a high-level meeting Wednesday morning. Sources said the gathering will center around moving the Panthers practice facility to York County.

Alongside Tepper at Wednesday's meeting will be South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other top lawmakers.



"I would want to know the revenue they're going to bring down to the state of South Carolina, and more of what kind of perks and benefits we could get from it," said a Carolina Panthers fan.



The site appearing to be at the top of the list is the former Knight's Stadium. It's in York County right off I-77. The site is already zoned for a major mixed-use development.



"I think it's a good thing for the state of South Carolina," said another Panthers fan.



Following several attempts for comment, York County leaders wouldn't say anything. Gov. McMaster's office is also staying silent on the meeting.

"The Governor's office does not comment on potential economic development deals as a general practice," said McMaster's office in a statement to NBC Charlotte.

However, the governor has made some not-so-subtle statements when talking about economic development in the past.



"We will not fumble the football," said McMaster during a previous speaking engagement.