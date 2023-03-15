Panthers signing RB Miles Sanders to four-year deal

Miles Sanders rushed for over 1200 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 2022 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are continuing to make big swings in the offseason.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced that Miles Sanders had agreed to sign with the team. Sanders is signing a four-year deal with the Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sanders is slated to be the top running back in Carolina. Last year's team-leading rusher D'Onta Foreman still does not have a deal in place for next season. It's unclear at this time if the team will extend a deal to him or not. Chuba Hubbard is contracted through 2024, according to Spotrac.

Sanders comes to the Panthers after spending four solid seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He led the team in rushing in three of those four seasons, only being bested by quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2021.

The 2022 season proved to be a breakout year for Sanders as he rushed for 1269 yards, averaged 4.9 yards per carry, and scored 11 touchdowns. It was his first career season hitting 1,000 yards.

Bringing in Sanders immediately fills the No. 1 running back hole left for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded away midway through the 2022 season.

In McCaffrey's absence, the Panthers turned to Foreman and Hubbard to carry the team forward. Foreman finished the year with over 900 yards and five touchdowns in his first year in Carolina. Hubbard rushed for over 400 yards.