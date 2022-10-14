PJ Walker to start for Panthers against Rams

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Baker Mayfield will have an MRI Friday to determine if he will be active against the Rams. PJ Walker will get his third career start.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday.

Sunday will be Walker's third career start, all with the Panthers. Wilks also said Baker Mayfield could be available as Walker's backup, depending on the results of an MRI scheduled for Friday. If he can't go, the team will likely sign Jacob Eason from the practice squad.

"Good movement, change of directions, trying to put some pressure on his foot and ankle," Wilks said. "Threw the ball well, sprinting out right and left."

The Panthers are entering a new era Sunday, with Wilks leading the team for the remainder of the season after Matt Rhule's firing. The team has lost 11 of its last 12 games entering Sunday's contest at Los Angeles.

With Mayfield possibly being active, the same can't be said for the Panthers defense. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson missed practice Friday. Both are questionable for Sunday's game. Horn has been held out all week after getting banged up against San Francisco, while Jackson first appeared on the injury report Thursday.

Reserve cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III will miss Sunday's game and CJ Henderson is also questionable with a knee injury. Frankie Luvu is also questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

