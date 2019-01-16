On Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley was reportedly detained by Los Angeles Police Department officials, after an apparent incident at a southern California hotel.

In the vague preliminary report, TMZ Sports also stated that McKinley–a UCLA product who had just completed his second NFL season–has undergone a "mental evaluation" exam, perhaps at the same hotel. No arrest was made.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the incident in a brief statement to the media.

"We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today," Quinn said.

"Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority."

The 23-year-old McKinley–who famously went on an emotional, yet happy tirade on Draft Night 2017, as a means of honoring his late grandmother–has a four-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Falcons, totaling $10.22 million.

In Year 2 with Atlanta, collected 7 1/2 sacks and 22 total tackles, while missing just one game to injury.

11Alive Sports will continue to track down the details of the incident, as more facts become public.