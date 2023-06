Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35 after reportedly drowning on Florida beach

Reports say Mallett drowned on a Florida beach on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned on a Florida beach on Tuesday. He was 35.

KHOU 11 sister station THV, in Arkansas, got the news from the vice principal of the high school at which Mallett was the head football coach. The local sheriff's office later confirmed his identity.

Mallett played in the NFL for six seasons, including parts of two seasons with the Houston Texans. In 2014, he started two games and went 1-1. In 2015, he started four games and went 1-3.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened on a beach in Destin around 2 p.m.

Authorities said a group of people near a sandbar were struggling to get back to shore. They said Mallett went underwater, and when he was pulled out, he wasn't breathing.

Lifeguards tried to save him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.

Update: We have confirmation of next of kin notification. The victim is identified as 35-year old Ryan Mallett of... Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Mallett finished his college football career at the University of Arkansas after starting it at the University of Michigan. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 Draft.

Though Mallett only played for two seasons in Houston, he had some memorable moments, including his first career touchdown pass in 2014. It was to Texans legend J.J. Watt. According to NFL.com, it came against Cleveland in Mallett's first career start, a game Houston won 23-7.

Ryan Mallett’s first NFL touchdown pass was to JJ Watt.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kBDOEAKvZa — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) June 27, 2023

Watt tweeted about Mallett shortly after the news broke.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett.



Gone way too soon.



Rest in Peace brother.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

The Texans and NFL also tweeted condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family. https://t.co/57EjIP9INu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 27, 2023

The Patriots tweeted about his death.