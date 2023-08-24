Saints defensive coaching great Steve Sidwell dies at 78

Former New Orleans defensive coach and architect of the Saints' fabled 'Dome Patrol' linebacking corps of the 1980s, Steve Sidwell, died Wednesday at age 78.

During his tenure as the Saints defensive coordinator from 1986-1994, Sidwell's defense led the league in points allowed (1991-1992), rush defense (1989) and pass defense 1992-1993).

Sidwell coached seven Saints to 18 Pro Bowls, including all four starting linebackers, including Swilling, Vaughan Johnson and eventual NFL Hall-of-Famers Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills, in 1992.

Four-time All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, one of the four Saints legends comprising the 'Dome Patrol' reflected on Coach Sidwell's impact on his Saints Hall-of-Fame career.

"I really believe I owe my career to Steve Sidwell and Vic Fangio (Saints linebacker coach from 1986-94, current Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator), but more Steve Sidwell," said the 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who played in New Orleans from 1986-1992. "Because Steve Sidwell was the original guy who created that 3-4 defense that me and Rickey (Jackson) and Sam (Mills) and Vaughan (Johnson) played in.

"I truly believe that my ability and what I was able to do as a player – and not only that, but I'm pretty sure Rickey would say the same thing – when he brought that defense to us, it was a game-changer for us as far as players, and the ability for the outside linebackers to be an integral part of making things happen."

Jackson concurred.

"I think that everybody really liked Sid, because he liked all four of us linebackers. He was the mastermind of it."

Sidwell was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2004.