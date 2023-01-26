'Shocked and disturbed': Firm representing Steve Wilks responds to Frank Reich hiring

Steve Wilks' legal representation said it was "shocked and disturbed" that he was passed over for the Panthers' head coaching vacancy for Frank Reich.

Example video title will go here for this video

Shortly after the Panthers announced Reich would be the next head coach, a law firm representing Wilks voiced its displeasure with Tepper's choice.

"We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper," Widgor Law's Twitter account posted. "There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days."

Wilks joined two other Black coaches in a lawsuit last April against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. The lawsuit came on the heels of Brian Flores' firing by the Miami Dolphins after back-to-back winning seasons.

Wilks spent one season as the Arizona Cardinals head coach before he was fired and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona fired Kingsbury following the 2022 season.

We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper(1/2) https://t.co/sC865mOZAN — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) January 26, 2023

Wilks finished the season 6-6 as interim coach. He took over a 1-4 club following Matt Rhule's firing after a humiliating loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Charlotte native was reportedly among three finalists for the job, along with Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Wilks now plans to coach elsewhere in 2023, according to multiple reports.

Tepper reportedly wanted an offensive-minded coach. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the big question for Carolina moving forward will be finding their quarterback. Sam Darnold finished the season as the starter after Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker made multiple starts early in the season.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.