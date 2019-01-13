ATLANTA — The Super Bowl in Atlanta: It's something sports fans have been waiting for all year - especially those within driving or riding distance of all the festivities.
But the Big Game isn't just about the experience in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There are plenty of ways that you can take a piece of the game with you so that this momentous occasion is more than just a memory.
That's where "NFL Shop at Super Bowl" pop-up shops come into play. It turns out they'll be all over Atlanta by the end of January. You can expect to find different items at different shops but most will include merch like hats, limited edition footballs and more. There will also be more unusual items at some shops like Super Bowl "Build-a-Bear" opportunities.
The trick is knowing where all these NFL shops are - and when. But with this helpful list, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding the memorabilia you need. Just be aware you might have to pop in at more than one pop-up to get the full experience.
The BIG Super Bowl shop
The main location - and the largest at 29,000 square feet - will only be available to Super Bowl Experience ticket holders at the Georgia World Congress Center (Hall B) at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.
Here are the hours for the shop inside the Super Bowl Experience
- Saturday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 28: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 29: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 30: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 31: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 1: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
But don't worry if you don't have the Super Bowl Experience pass. A section of the same venue will have hours and access for the average fan from the street level entrance. And this shop isn't small either at 19,000 square feet.
Here are the hours for areas outside the Super Bowl Experience
- Saturday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
(On Sunday the venue will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - but only for Super Bowl LIII ticketholders.)
(List continues below gallery)
Several other Super Bowl shops - not just one
So, this was the main shop but it's FAR from the only one. Official Super Bowl shops will be popping up all over the city - especially in some of the bigger hotels. Most will open on Jan. 31 though some, like the one at Atlantic Station, have already opened.
That shop is located at 230 18th Street NW, Suite 11100, Atlanta, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Feb. 2. It will also be open on Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The NFL Shop Trailer has an early as well start and is located at 256 Park Ave. W NW - the Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon location.
NFL Shop Trailer Hours
- Saturday, Jan. 26: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 27: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 28: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 31: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 1: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 2: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
At the same address, fans can also visit the NFL Shop Tent at the same hours.
As for all the hotel locations, the hours are pretty set from day-to-day. Here's the full (so far) list.
RELATED:
► 2019 Super Bowl | Your guide to accessing players, teams, celebs before Super Sunday
► 2019 Super Bowl | Your guide to Atlanta's best parties, gameday bars
Super Bowl pop-up shop hours for each hotel
Sheraton Atlanta Hotel
165 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30303
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel
2450 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30339
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Hilton Atlanta Airport
1031 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30338
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
Marriot Airport Hotel
4711 Best Road Atlanta, Georgia 30337
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Westin Buckhead Atlanta
3391 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Wyndham Atlanta Galleria
6345 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30339
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta
3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Whitley Hotel
3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
(List continues below video)
Renaissance Concourse
One Hartsfield Centre Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia, 30354
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel
2020 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, Georgia, 30337
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Marriott Hotel Perimeter Center
246 Perimeter Center Parkway NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30346
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Embassy Suites Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park
267 Marietta Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30313
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Renaissance Atlanta Hotel Midtown
866 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30308
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Westin Atlanta Airport
4736 Best Road Atlanta, Georgia, 30337
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown
35 14th Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport
1325 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia, 30344
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North
1380 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30344
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
(List continues below video)
Westin Atlanta Perimeter North
7 Concourse Parkway NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30328
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn - Atlanta Downtown
275 Baker Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30313
Dates: Thursday, January 31 - Sunday, February 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
DoubleTree Atlanta Downtown
160 Ted Turner Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Atlanta Marriott Marquis
265 Peachtree Center Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Hilton Atlanta
255 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Atlanta
265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center
3405 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30326
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Grand Hyatt Atlanta
3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
RELATED:
► Atlanta's Super Bowl history has two threads: Crazy weather, NFC dominance
► Super Bowl street closures | Getting through traffic in downtown Atlanta