ATLANTA — The Super Bowl in Atlanta: It's something sports fans have been waiting for all year - especially those within driving or riding distance of all the festivities.

But the Big Game isn't just about the experience in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There are plenty of ways that you can take a piece of the game with you so that this momentous occasion is more than just a memory.

That's where "NFL Shop at Super Bowl" pop-up shops come into play. It turns out they'll be all over Atlanta by the end of January. You can expect to find different items at different shops but most will include merch like hats, limited edition footballs and more. There will also be more unusual items at some shops like Super Bowl "Build-a-Bear" opportunities.

The trick is knowing where all these NFL shops are - and when. But with this helpful list, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding the memorabilia you need. Just be aware you might have to pop in at more than one pop-up to get the full experience.

The BIG Super Bowl shop

The main location - and the largest at 29,000 square feet - will only be available to Super Bowl Experience ticket holders at the Georgia World Congress Center (Hall B) at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Here are the hours for the shop inside the Super Bowl Experience

Saturday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

But don't worry if you don't have the Super Bowl Experience pass. A section of the same venue will have hours and access for the average fan from the street level entrance. And this shop isn't small either at 19,000 square feet.

Here are the hours for areas outside the Super Bowl Experience

Saturday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

(On Sunday the venue will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - but only for Super Bowl LIII ticketholders.)

Several other Super Bowl shops - not just one

So, this was the main shop but it's FAR from the only one. Official Super Bowl shops will be popping up all over the city - especially in some of the bigger hotels. Most will open on Jan. 31 though some, like the one at Atlantic Station, have already opened.

That shop is located at 230 18th Street NW, Suite 11100, Atlanta, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Feb. 2. It will also be open on Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The NFL Shop Trailer has an early as well start and is located at 256 Park Ave. W NW - the Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon location.

NFL Shop Trailer Hours

Saturday, Jan. 26: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

At the same address, fans can also visit the NFL Shop Tent at the same hours.

As for all the hotel locations, the hours are pretty set from day-to-day. Here's the full (so far) list.

Super Bowl pop-up shop hours for each hotel

Sheraton Atlanta Hotel

165 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30303

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel

2450 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30339

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hilton Atlanta Airport

1031 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30338

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Marriot Airport Hotel

4711 Best Road Atlanta, Georgia 30337

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Westin Buckhead Atlanta

3391 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wyndham Atlanta Galleria

6345 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30339

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta

3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Whitley Hotel

3434 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30326

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Renaissance Concourse

One Hartsfield Centre Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia, 30354

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel

2020 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, Georgia, 30337

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Marriott Hotel Perimeter Center

246 Perimeter Center Parkway NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30346

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Embassy Suites Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park

267 Marietta Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30313

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Renaissance Atlanta Hotel Midtown

866 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30308

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Westin Atlanta Airport

4736 Best Road Atlanta, Georgia, 30337

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown

35 14th Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport

1325 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia, 30344

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North

1380 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30344

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Westin Atlanta Perimeter North

7 Concourse Parkway NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30328

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn - Atlanta Downtown

275 Baker Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30313

Dates: Thursday, January 31 - Sunday, February 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

DoubleTree Atlanta Downtown

160 Ted Turner Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Atlanta Marriott Marquis

265 Peachtree Center Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hilton Atlanta

255 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center

3405 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30326

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Grand Hyatt Atlanta

3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

