ATLANTA — From watching the Super Bowl on game day (Feb. 3) to partying in the days leading up to it, here is a guide.

SB VIEWING: EPICENTER OF FUN

THE BATTERY ATLANTA

Sport And Social

PBR

Yard House

Punch Bowl

Terrapin Taproom

SB VIEWING: BEST CHAIN BARS

TACO MAC

Virginia-Highlands

The Prado

Alpharetta

Decatur

Cobb Galleria

HUDSON GRILLE

Midtown

Brookhaven

Sandy Springs

FADO IRISH PUB

Buckhead

Midtown

RED PEPPER TAQUERIA

Buckhead

Brookhaven

North Druid Hills

MEEHAN'S

Atlantic Station

Sandy Springs

Downtown

Buckhead

SB VIEWING: 10 COOL BARS

1. STATS Brewpub (Downtown)

2. The Ivy (Buckhead)

3. Hugo's Oyster Bar (Roswell)

4. Industry Tavern (Buckhead)

5. Dantanna's (Downtown)

6. Topgolf (Midtown)

7. Second Self Beer Company (West Midtown)

8. HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (Brookhaven)

9. Park Bar Atlanta (Downtown)

10. Sidebar Atlanta (Downtown)

SUPER BOWL WEEK PARTIES

The week of the Super Bowl is sure to be full of parties and celebrations. Here are a few places you can get in on the action in the city - and the metro area.

1. SHAQ'S FUNHOUSE

WHERE: The Battery at SunTrust Park

DATE: Friday, Feb. 1

TIME: 9 p.m. EST



DOOR TICKETS

$420 (general admission)

$550 (Shaq meet and greet ... doesn't include admission to party)

$1,180 (VIP)

$26,500 (VIP Table for 10)

HEADLINERS: Migos, Diplo, Lil Jon, Tiesto, T-Pain, DJ Diesel & DJ Irie

GENERAL ADMISSION PERKS: Open bar, gourmet bites, carnival rides and games

VIP PERKS: Access to meet and greet, exclusive VIP Tavern, lounge seating, fast entrance lane, dedicated VIP premium open bars, premium access to foods, carnival rides and games

OUTLOOK: Can you picture the eminently personable (and huggable) Shaquille O'Neal donned in ringmaster garb for this one-of-a-kind Super Bowl party? That's gold, baby!

CLICK HERE FOR SHAQ'S FUNHOUSE BLOWOUT TICKETS

2. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED PARTY

WHERE: College Football Hall of Fame

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2

TIME: 9 p.m. EST

DOOR TICKETS

$500 (general admission)

$1,000 (VIP Field Pass)

$15,000 (VIP Table for 10)

HEADLINERS: Lil Wayne ... Sports Illustrated swimsuit models

GENERAL ADMISSION PERKS: Open bar, access to entertainment

VIP PERKS: Access to VIP Field \ VIP Bathrooms, fast entrance lane, premium open bars and headline entertainment

OUTLOOK: Shaq's blowout party at SunTrust Park could be one for the books. The SI party, in turn, will direct the attention back to the downtown area ... as the city revs up for Super Sunday activities.

CLICK HERE FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED PARTY TICKETS

3. ROLLING STONE PARTY

WHERE: The Goat Farm (West Midtown)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2

TIME: 9 p.m. EST

DOOR TICKETS

$848 (general admission)

$1,074 (VIP access)

HEADLINERS: Ludacris, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed

GENERAL ADMISSION PERKS: Open bar, access to entertainment

VIP PERKS: Access to VIP area and bathrooms, fast entrance lane, premium open bars and headline entertainment

OUTLOOK: The expansive Goat Farm area has always been great for Halloween parties; so credit the Rolling Stone folks for scouting out a hidden gem for their Super Bowl Eve bash.

CLICK HERE FOR ROLLING STONE PARTY TICKETS

4. MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY

WHERE: The Fairmont (1429 Fairmont Street, NW ... West Midtown)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2

TIME: 9 p.m. EST

DOOR TICKETS

$750 (VIP)

$1,250 (VIP shared table)

TABLES/PACKAGES

VIP Row 6 -- $12,500

VIP Row 5 -- $13,500

VIP Row 4 -- $15,000

VIP Row 3 -- $17,500

VIP Row 2 -- $22,500

VIP Row 1 -- $25,000

VIP On Stage -- $45,000

HEADLINERS: Jamie Foxx, Future, Diplo

OUTLOOK: It'll be difficult to people-watch at this event, since it mainly caters to deep-pocketed patrons in large groups.

On the plus side: From a logistics/entertainment standpoint, if you go to Shaq's party on Friday and the Maxim blowout on Saturday ... that'll be your chance to see Diplo perform on back-to-back nights.

CLICK HERE FOR MAXIM PARTY TICKETS

5. DIRECTV PARTY

WHERE: Atlantic Station

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 2

DOOR TICKETS: TBD

OUTLOOK: Time's a-wasting, DirecTV. We're three weeks out from Super Sunday, and it's difficult to find any substantive information about this bash, outside of Foo Fighters headlining at Atlantic Station.

6. THE PLAYERS TAILGATE PARTY

WHERE: Pemberton Place (near World of Coca-Cola)

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 3

TIME: 1:30 p.m. EST

DOOR TICKETS

$750 (general admission ... doesn't require a ticket to Super Bowl LIII)

HEADLINERS: ESPN's Sage Steele (event emcee), Chef/TV personality Guy Fieri, world-class chefs Aaron May, Thiago Silva, Ken Oringer, Jamie Bissonette, David Rose, Michael Voltaggio

OTHER CELEBS: A seemingly cast of active NFL players and retired legends of the game

PARTICIPATING VENDORS: FOX Bros. BBQ and The Big Green Egg

CLICK HERE FOR PLAYERS PARTY TICKETS



