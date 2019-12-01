ATLANTA — From watching the Super Bowl on game day (Feb. 3) to partying in the days leading up to it, here is a guide.
SB VIEWING: EPICENTER OF FUN
THE BATTERY ATLANTA
Sport And Social
PBR
Yard House
Punch Bowl
Terrapin Taproom
SB VIEWING: BEST CHAIN BARS
TACO MAC
Virginia-Highlands
The Prado
Alpharetta
Decatur
Cobb Galleria
HUDSON GRILLE
Midtown
Brookhaven
Sandy Springs
FADO IRISH PUB
Buckhead
Midtown
RED PEPPER TAQUERIA
Buckhead
Brookhaven
North Druid Hills
MEEHAN'S
Atlantic Station
Sandy Springs
Downtown
Buckhead
SB VIEWING: 10 COOL BARS
1. STATS Brewpub (Downtown)
2. The Ivy (Buckhead)
3. Hugo's Oyster Bar (Roswell)
4. Industry Tavern (Buckhead)
5. Dantanna's (Downtown)
6. Topgolf (Midtown)
7. Second Self Beer Company (West Midtown)
8. HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (Brookhaven)
9. Park Bar Atlanta (Downtown)
10. Sidebar Atlanta (Downtown)
SUPER BOWL WEEK PARTIES
The week of the Super Bowl is sure to be full of parties and celebrations. Here are a few places you can get in on the action in the city - and the metro area.
1. SHAQ'S FUNHOUSE
WHERE: The Battery at SunTrust Park
DATE: Friday, Feb. 1
TIME: 9 p.m. EST
DOOR TICKETS
$420 (general admission)
$550 (Shaq meet and greet ... doesn't include admission to party)
$1,180 (VIP)
$26,500 (VIP Table for 10)
HEADLINERS: Migos, Diplo, Lil Jon, Tiesto, T-Pain, DJ Diesel & DJ Irie
GENERAL ADMISSION PERKS: Open bar, gourmet bites, carnival rides and games
VIP PERKS: Access to meet and greet, exclusive VIP Tavern, lounge seating, fast entrance lane, dedicated VIP premium open bars, premium access to foods, carnival rides and games
OUTLOOK: Can you picture the eminently personable (and huggable) Shaquille O'Neal donned in ringmaster garb for this one-of-a-kind Super Bowl party? That's gold, baby!
CLICK HERE FOR SHAQ'S FUNHOUSE BLOWOUT TICKETS
2. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED PARTY
WHERE: College Football Hall of Fame
DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2
TIME: 9 p.m. EST
DOOR TICKETS
$500 (general admission)
$1,000 (VIP Field Pass)
$15,000 (VIP Table for 10)
HEADLINERS: Lil Wayne ... Sports Illustrated swimsuit models
GENERAL ADMISSION PERKS: Open bar, access to entertainment
VIP PERKS: Access to VIP Field \ VIP Bathrooms, fast entrance lane, premium open bars and headline entertainment
OUTLOOK: Shaq's blowout party at SunTrust Park could be one for the books. The SI party, in turn, will direct the attention back to the downtown area ... as the city revs up for Super Sunday activities.
CLICK HERE FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED PARTY TICKETS
3. ROLLING STONE PARTY
WHERE: The Goat Farm (West Midtown)
DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2
TIME: 9 p.m. EST
DOOR TICKETS
$848 (general admission)
$1,074 (VIP access)
HEADLINERS: Ludacris, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed
GENERAL ADMISSION PERKS: Open bar, access to entertainment
VIP PERKS: Access to VIP area and bathrooms, fast entrance lane, premium open bars and headline entertainment
OUTLOOK: The expansive Goat Farm area has always been great for Halloween parties; so credit the Rolling Stone folks for scouting out a hidden gem for their Super Bowl Eve bash.
CLICK HERE FOR ROLLING STONE PARTY TICKETS
4. MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY
WHERE: The Fairmont (1429 Fairmont Street, NW ... West Midtown)
DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2
TIME: 9 p.m. EST
DOOR TICKETS
$750 (VIP)
$1,250 (VIP shared table)
TABLES/PACKAGES
VIP Row 6 -- $12,500
VIP Row 5 -- $13,500
VIP Row 4 -- $15,000
VIP Row 3 -- $17,500
VIP Row 2 -- $22,500
VIP Row 1 -- $25,000
VIP On Stage -- $45,000
HEADLINERS: Jamie Foxx, Future, Diplo
OUTLOOK: It'll be difficult to people-watch at this event, since it mainly caters to deep-pocketed patrons in large groups.
On the plus side: From a logistics/entertainment standpoint, if you go to Shaq's party on Friday and the Maxim blowout on Saturday ... that'll be your chance to see Diplo perform on back-to-back nights.
CLICK HERE FOR MAXIM PARTY TICKETS
5. DIRECTV PARTY
WHERE: Atlantic Station
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 2
DOOR TICKETS: TBD
OUTLOOK: Time's a-wasting, DirecTV. We're three weeks out from Super Sunday, and it's difficult to find any substantive information about this bash, outside of Foo Fighters headlining at Atlantic Station.
6. THE PLAYERS TAILGATE PARTY
WHERE: Pemberton Place (near World of Coca-Cola)
DATE: Sunday, Feb. 3
TIME: 1:30 p.m. EST
DOOR TICKETS
$750 (general admission ... doesn't require a ticket to Super Bowl LIII)
HEADLINERS: ESPN's Sage Steele (event emcee), Chef/TV personality Guy Fieri, world-class chefs Aaron May, Thiago Silva, Ken Oringer, Jamie Bissonette, David Rose, Michael Voltaggio
OTHER CELEBS: A seemingly cast of active NFL players and retired legends of the game
PARTICIPATING VENDORS: FOX Bros. BBQ and The Big Green Egg
CLICK HERE FOR PLAYERS PARTY TICKETS