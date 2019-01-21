ATLANTA — The Patriots are heading to their 11th Super Bowl after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to secure the AFC Championship. After their win, one of the top Google searches in Georgia was asking how many times the Patriots have been to the Super Bowl.

Now, the New England Patriots will meet the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on February 3.

Here is a breakdown on all the times the New England Patriots have been in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.

1986 | Super Bowl XX in the Superdome in New Orleans | Chicago 45, New England 10

1997 | Super Bowl XXXI in the Superdome in New Orleans | Green Bay 35, New England 21

2002 | Super Bowl XXXVI in the Superdome in New Orleans | New England 20, St. Louis 17

2004 | Super Bowl XXXVIII in Reliant Stadium in Houston | New England 32, Carolina 29

2005 | Super Bowl XXXIX in Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville , FL | New England 24, Philadelphia 21

2008 | Super Bowl XLII in University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ | New York Giants 17, New England 14

2012 | Super Bowl XLVI in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis | New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

2015 | Super Bowl XLIX in University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ | New England 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

2017 | Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston | New England 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

2018 | Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis | Philadelphia Eagles, 41 New England 33

In their 10 trips to the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots have won five times.

Their opponents this year, the Los Angeles Rams will play their third Super Bowl. The Rams won the Super Bowl in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta in 2002 against the Tennessee Titans.

Two years later they lost the Super Bowl against The New England Patriots in 2002. Only time will tell who will win this re-match in Atlanta.

11Alive is the official partner of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee and will be bringing you exclusive stories and videos from inside Super Bowl week!

